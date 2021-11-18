RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Thanksgiving holiday in the US

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that due to the Thanksgiving national holiday in the US, there will be some changes to the trading schedule*.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (WTI, Brent), Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), CFDs on US indices (US500Cash, US30Cash, USTECHCash), and Japanese index JP225Cash 25 November 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM, server time.

26 November 2021 – trading stops at 8:00 PM, server time.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks 25 November 2021 – no trading.

26 November 2021 – trading stops at 8:00 PM, server time.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, US indices, and ETFs 25 November 2021 – no trading.

26 November 2021 – trading stops at 8:00 PM, server time.

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil) 25 November 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM, server time.

26 November 2021 – trading stops at 8:00 PM, server time.

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) 25 November 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM, server time.

26 November 2021 – trading stops at 8:00 PM, server time.

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only, and may be subject to further change.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team