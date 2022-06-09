RoboForex: important information about the Meta Platforms Inc. ticker symbol change

Dear Clients and Partners,

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has changed the name to Meta Platforms Inc. (“Meta”) and announced its stock ticker change from FB to META before the trading session starts on 9 June 2022.

If you have open positions in FB or you plan to open positions, please take into consideration the changes that will take effect prior to the trading session start on 9 June.

How will this change affect positions and orders?

Accounts on MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5

The ticker of all open positions in FB will change from FB to META as of 16:30 PM server time on 9 June 2022, prior to the trading session start.

All positions on demo accounts will be closed at the prices valid at the end of the trading session on 8 June 2022.

Accounts on R StocksTrader

The ticker of all open positions in CFDs on shares of Meta Platforms Inc. will change from FB to META as of 16:30 PM server time on 9 June 2022, prior to the trading session start.

The ticker of all open positions in shares of Meta Platforms will change from FB.nq to META.nq as of 16:30 PM server time on 9 June 2022, prior to the trading session start.

Pay attention to Expert Advisors (EA)

If you are using Expert Advisors (EA), check their settings to make sure they are operating correctly after the ticker changes.

All other trading conditions remain the same. Please take the above ticker changes into consideration when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team