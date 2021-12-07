RoboForex enables access to the CopyFX platform in the MT5 terminal

Dear Clients and Partners,

You can now invest using CopyFX via accounts opened in MT5, the trading terminal that is very popular with traders.

CopyFX is RoboForex’s proprietary investment platform for copy-trading. It allows users to copy transactions of successful Traders and earn on their trading strategies or trade on their own and receive additional income from subscribers, the platform’s Investors.

Aspects of investing using CopyFX via MT5 accounts: Investments using CopyFX are available to any hedging MT5 account. All you have to do is to choose a Trader from the Rating and subscribe.

To become a Trader, you don’t need to open a new account and trade to create a new trading history – your statistics and trading results are already synced with the platform. To start working, you have to specify subscription conditions, that’s all.

You can use the same MT5 trading account to copy transactions of other Traders and let your transactions be copied by Investors.

Investors can use three subscription modes, “Proportional”, “Classic”, and “Fixed”, while Traders can work according to the “Without commission” scheme.

All transactions are copied instantly; there are no limits for the number of accounts per subscription.

Subscriptions are allowed only between MT5 accounts.

How to start investing? Register a new MT5 account or log in to an existing one. Choose the amount to be invested via CopyFX and deposit it using one of the 20 available payment systems. Choose a Trader in the Rating and start copying their transactions.

Are you ready to start earning on investments?

Sincerely,

RoboForex team