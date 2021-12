RoboForex: changes to the trading schedule (in view of the Christmas and New Year holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that there will be some changes to the trading schedule* during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on DE30Cash and DE40Cash 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – trading as usual.

31 December 2021 – no trading.

3 January 2022 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on GDRs 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – no trading.

28 December 2021 – no trading.

Schedule for trading on other instruments 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – trading as usual.

31 December 2021 – trading stops at 8:00 PM, server time.

1 January 2022 – no trading.

2 January 2022 – trading as usual.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on GER40 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – trading as usual.

31 December 2021 – no trading.

3 January 2022 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on UK100, SPA35, FRA40 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – no trading.

28 December 2021 – no trading.

29 December 2021 – trading as usual.

31 December 2021 – no trading.

3 January 2022 – no trading.

4 January 2022 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on UK stocks 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – no trading.

28 December 2021 – no trading.

29 December 2021 – trading as usual.

31 December 2021 – no trading.

3 January 2022 – no trading.

4 January 2022 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU stocks 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – trading as usual.

30 December 2021 – no trading.

31 December 2021 – no trading.

3 January 2022 – trading as usual.

Schedule for trading on other instruments 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – trading as usual.

31 December 2021 – trading stops at 8:00 PM, server time.

1 January 2022 – no trading.

2 January 2022 – trading as usual.

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on all instruments 24 December 2021 – no trading.

27 December 2021 – trading as usual.

31 December 2021 – trading stops at 8:00 PM, server time.

1 January 2022 – no trading.

3 January 2022 – trading as usual.

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.