RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that due to the public holiday in the USA, Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US, there will be some changes to the trading schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and Japanese index JP225Cash
- 17 January 2022 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
- 18 January 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)
- 17 January 2022 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
- 18 January 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 17 January 2022 – no trading.
- 18 January 2022 – trading starts as usual.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, and ETFs
- 17 January 2022 – no trading.
- 18 January 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)
- 17 January 2022 – no trading.
- 18 January 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)
- 17 January 2022 – no trading.
- 18 January 2022 – trading starts as usual.
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- 17 January 2022 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
- 18 January 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team