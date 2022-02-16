RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Presidents' Day in USA

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that due to the public holiday in the USA, Presidents' Day, there will be some changes to the trading schedule*.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and Japanese index JP225Cash

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team