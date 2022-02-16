Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Presidents' Day in USA

16.02.2022 / 09:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that due to the public holiday in the USA, Presidents' Day, there will be some changes to the trading schedule*.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and Japanese index JP225Cash

  • 21 February 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
  • 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)

  • 21 February 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
  • 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

  • 21 February 2022 – no trading.
  • 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, and ETFs

  • 21 February 2022 – no trading.
  • 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

  • 21 February 2022 – no trading.
  • 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)

  • 21 February 2022 – no trading.
  • 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

  • 21 February 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
  • 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

