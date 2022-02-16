RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Presidents' Day in USA

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that due to the public holiday in the USA, Presidents' Day, there will be some changes to the trading schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and Japanese index JP225Cash
- 21 February 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)
- 21 February 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 21 February 2022 – no trading.
- 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, and ETFs
- 21 February 2022 – no trading.
- 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)
- 21 February 2022 – no trading.
- 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)
- 21 February 2022 – no trading.
- 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- 21 February 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 22 February 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team