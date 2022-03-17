RoboForex received the “Best Stocks Broker Global” award

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re happy to share the good news: RoboForex is recognised as the "Best Stocks Broker Global 2022" by The London Trader Show Awards. It’s an annual conference in London, where market professionals gather to discuss different trends in financial instrument trading. The event also implies awarding brokers for their quality products and services. The winners are decided by a vote among experts, which is held throughout the month before the conference starts.

Conquer the stock market with RoboForex

Over 12,000 instruments

Stocks, Indices, and other popular exchange-traded and OTC assets.

Best trading solutions

Trading operations can be performed through reliable terminals, such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, as well as the R StocksTrader multi-asset platform.

Charge-free additional materials

RoboForex clients have access to a rich knowledge base and quick analytical tools.

Moving forward is our style!

The RoboForex team keeps a close eye on new trends in the industry and follows up on suggestions of the company’s clients and partners. A growing number of awards says that our products and services get better and meet the requirements of the market.

R StocksTrader A new generation platform

for trading stocks

Thank you for choosing RoboForex and helping us to improve. Each of the Company’s successes is our common victory!

Sincerely,

RoboForex team