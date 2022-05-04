RoboForex lowers margin requirements for trading Gold

Dear Clients and Partners,

Effective 8 May 2022, the margin requirements for positions in the XAUUSD pair will be reduced by two. If you already have open positions in this asset or are planning to open new positions, please note the following changes.

How will this affect positions and orders?

On real MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 accounts: On 8 May 2022, the margin requirements for positions opened in XAUUSD will be halved.

After this date, all new positions will be opened with margin requirements twice lower than before.

Pay attention to Expert Advisors (EA)

If you are using trading algorithms, check their settings to make sure they are working correctly after the lowering of the margin requirements for the XAUUSD instrument comes into effect.

The rest of the trading conditions remain unchanged. Please take this information into consideration when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team