RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Whit Monday and holidays in the US and the UK

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that changes will be made to the trading schedule due to the Memorial Day celebration in the US, the Late May Spring Bank Holiday in the UK and the Whit Monday in several European countries.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD), US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash), the Japanese index J225Cash, and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)
- 30 May 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 31 May 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 30 May 2022 – no trading.
- 31 May 2022 – trading starts as usual.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- 30 May 2022 – no trading.
- 31 May 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 30 May 2022 – no trading.
- 31 May 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225
- 30 May 2022 – no trading.
- 31 May 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the UK stocks and UK100 index
- 2 June 2022 – no trading.
- 3 June 2022 – no trading.
- 4 June 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on German, Austrian, Danish, and Norwegian stocks
- 6 June 2022 – no trading.
- 7 June 2022 - trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 30 May 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 31 May 2022 – trading starts as usual.
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)
- 30 May 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 31 May 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team