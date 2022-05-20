Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex received awards in two prestigious nominations

20.05.2022 / 11:27

Dear Clients and Partners,

Our team continues developing and improving trading platforms, services, and financial products offered to the company’s clients. We’re very happy to announce that this year our activities were highly appreciated by the acknowledged experts of the industry.

RoboForex received two awards

The company was recognised as the “Most Transparent Broker” by the British magazine World Economic Magazine. Another business media, International Business Magazine, named RoboForex the “Most Trusted Broker”.

  • Most Transparent
    Broker

    2022
    World Economic Magazine Awards

  • Most Trusted
    Broker

    2022
    International Business Magazine Awards

We’d like to thank our clients for their choice and trust!

RoboForex cares about your investment interests

RoboForex supports its clients and creates trading opportunities that will help them in achieving their financial goals.

  • Over 12,000 instruments

    Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and other assets.

  • Popular trading platforms

    Choose from reliable terminals, such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, or use a multi-asset platform named R StocksTrader.

  • Best trading conditions on Prime accounts

    Spread from 0 pips, 100+ instruments, leverage 1:300, execution from 0.1 sec.

Invest with RoboForex

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

