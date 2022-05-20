RoboForex received awards in two prestigious nominations

Dear Clients and Partners,

Our team continues developing and improving trading platforms, services, and financial products offered to the company’s clients. We’re very happy to announce that this year our activities were highly appreciated by the acknowledged experts of the industry.

RoboForex received two awards

The company was recognised as the “Most Transparent Broker” by the British magazine World Economic Magazine. Another business media, International Business Magazine, named RoboForex the “Most Trusted Broker”.

Most Transparent

Broker 2022 World Economic Magazine Awards

Most Trusted

Broker International Business Magazine Awards 2022

We’d like to thank our clients for their choice and trust!

RoboForex cares about your investment interests RoboForex supports its clients and creates trading opportunities that will help them in achieving their financial goals. Over 12,000 instruments Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and other assets.

Popular trading platforms Choose from reliable terminals, such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, or use a multi-asset platform named R StocksTrader.

Best trading conditions on Prime accounts Spread from 0 pips, 100+ instruments, leverage 1:300, execution from 0.1 sec.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team