RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Juneteenth Holiday

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that changes will be made to the trading schedule due to the Juneteenth Holiday in the US.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD), US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash), the Japanese index J225Cash, and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)
- 20 June 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 21 June 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 20 June 2022 – no trading.
- 21 June 2022 – trading starts as usual.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- 20 June 2022 – no trading.
- 21 June 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 20 June 2022 – no trading.
- 21 June 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225
- 20 June 2022 – no trading.
- 21 June 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 20 June 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 21 June 2022 – trading starts as usual.
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)
- 20 June 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 21 June 2022 – trading starts as usual.
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team