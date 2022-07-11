RoboForex has updated the R StocksTrader web platform and mobile application

Dear Clients and Partners,
RoboForex is constantly improving its multi-asset web platform and mobile application for trading. We’re delighted to offer you more details about new features and useful tools that are already available in R StocksTrader.
The app’s home screen offers important information for a trader to follow: lists with popular and recently-viewed assets, financial data for an account, and upcoming dividends.
Another useful feature that is now available to users is sets of the instruments which can be used for long/short-term investments.
In the “New to the market (IPO)” section, you can find CFDs on stocks of the companies that went public in the last 6 months.
Looking for popular instruments in different categories is now easier – lists with all suitable assets are combined into convenient watchlists: “Invest in China”, “Invest in Volatility”, “Invest in Gold”, and others.
These include such popular assets as Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.ny), Didi Global Inc. (DIDI.ny), and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.ny).
We’ve improved the app navigation and search screen for available assets.
We’ve revised the trading statement design and added monthly/yearly periods.
A new trading schedule for US30, US500, and NAS100 – from 3 AM to 11:15 PM, and GER40 – from 9:05 AM to 10:55 PM.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team