RoboMarkets: important information in view of Alphabet's stock split on 18 July 2022

On 18 July 2022, Alphabet will have its stocks go through a split. A stock split is a corporate action, as a result of which the company increases the number of issued shares by a specific multiplier and reduces the value of each share by the same multiplier.

Google will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split (1 share will be split into 20).

How will this affect positions and orders?

If you have open positions in Alphabet shares or plan to open such positions, please pay attention to the following changes, which will be effective as of 18 July 2022:

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 accounts

The split procedure will take place on 18 July and will be completed prior to the US Stock session's start at 16:30 hours (server time).

All pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop Limit, Sell Stop Limit, Stop Loss, and Take Profit) in GOOGL will be cancelled.

For positions in GOOGL, the opening price will be divided by 20.

The volume of each open position in GOOGL will be multiplied by 20.

Please note that if you are using an Expert Advisor (EA), we suggest that you check with its developers whether its code needs any modifications to ensure the correct interpretation of the price data after the stock split.

R StocksTrader accounts

The split procedure will take place on 18 July and will be completed prior to the US Stock session's start at 16:30 hours (server time).

During the split procedure, all active pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Stop Loss, and Take Profit) in GOOGL, GOOGL.nq, GOOG, and GOOG.nq will be cancelled.

For positions in GOOGL, GOOGL.nq, GOOG, and GOOG.nq opened before the split, the opening price will be divided by 20.

The volume of all open positions in GOOGL, GOOGL.nq, GOOG, and GOOG.nq will be multiplied by 20.

All positions in any of these instruments in the same direction and on the same account will be combined into one new position. This new position will have the opening price and a volume based on an average weighted price of all positions held before the split.

The historical charts in your trading terminal will be updated to reflect the new prices of the above-mentioned instruments.

All other aspects of trading conditions shall remain intact. Please take this information into account when planning your trading activity.

