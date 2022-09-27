RoboForex received two major awards in two nominations

Dear Clients and Partners,

Our team is constantly working on improving investment solutions and trading platforms to provide the company’s clients with the most comfortable conditions available in financial markets. We are therefore proud to be, once again, highly appreciated by the professional community of the industry.

RoboForex received two prestigious awards

The R StocksTrader platform developed by RoboForex was recognised as the "Best Multi Asset Trading Platform (LatAm)" according to the Global Banking & Finance Awards. Moreover, our investment platform CopyFX received the "Best Investment Products (Global)" award from the Global Brands Magazine Awards.

Trade in R StocksTrader Best Multi Asset Trading Platform (LatAm)

The R StocksTrader platform satisfies the requirements and demands of the most sophisticated investors.

Easy start

Start investing with just 100 USD.

12,000+ instruments

US Stocks, Forex, ETFs, CFDs on stocks, and other popular exchange-traded and OTC assets.

Best trading solution

Unique platform with personal customization and a wide range of trading opportunities, algorithmic strategy builder.

Invest in Top Traders with CopyFX Best Investment Products (Global)

The company's clients can copy successful traders’ transactions with competitive conditions on the CopyFX platform.

Thousands of participants

Join a huge community of Traders and Investors.

Multifunctional control

Control every stage of your investments and allocation of funds.

A wide range of platforms

Trade via the most popular terminals MetaTrader 4/5, as well as via the exclusive multi-asset R StocksTrader platform.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex team