RoboForex enabled access to CopyFX in R StocksTrader

Dear Clients and Partners,

From now on, investments using the CopyFX platform are available via accounts opened in R StocksTrader, the cutting-edge terminal for stocks trading.

R StocksTrader is a multi-asset trading platform with advanced tools for technical analysis and the industry's fastest financial charts. It allows carrying out financial transactions with over 12,000 advanced instruments, such as ETFs, Stocks, and others.

The CopyFX investment platform is RoboForex’s proprietary solution for copy-trading. When working with the CopyFX platform as an Investor, you get the opportunity to simplify the trading process by copying the strategies of successful Traders. As a Trader, you get to share your trading experience and attract subscribers (the platform’s Investors) to your strategies.

R StocksTrader with CopyFX

The integration of CopyFX into R StocksTrader comes with many advantages and opens up a wide range of opportunities for working in the financial markets.

You can now copy transactions on more than 1000 of the most popular trading instruments: Stocks, CFDs, FX, Commodities, Indices, ETFs. The same R StocksTrader account is used to trade on your own as a Trader or copy transactions from other Traders as an Investor. Copying of transactions is carried out instantly with guarantee of the same execution price for the Trader and the Investor.

Benefits for Investors and Traders The launching of copy trading in R StocksTrader is to the advantage of both Traders and Investors. For Investors Source of passive income: once set up, copy trading requires minimal effort to use. Just control your risk.

Try out different Traders' strategies and choose the one that suits your trading style the best.

Time-saving: trading is a full-time job, but copy trading does not require constant participation of the Investor.

Subscriptions on different Traders can help diversify your portfolio and mitigate risks.

Removes emotion from the investment decision process.

Launching, stopping, and editing of your subscriptions happens instantly. For Traders Opportunity to form the basis for additional income. The higher your profitability in the platform, the better your investment rating in the listing of Top CopyFX Traders of the R StocksTrader platform.

Availability of detailed statistics concerning your trading strategy to enable you to assess changes in the state of your account, manage risks and improve your own results.

Specifics of copy trading on R StocksTrader

Are you ready to feel all the benefits of investing on R StocksTrader for yourself? You need to pay attention to the specifics of working with CopyFX on R StocksTrader accounts.

CopyFX controls (creating strategies and subscribing to Traders) can be found only in the mobile application and in the mobile version of the platform

Subscriptions are allowed only between R StocksTrader hedging accounts

Over 1,000 CFDs and stocks are available for copying

Investors can choose between "Proportional" and "Classic" subscription modes

Traders can only use the "Without commission" scheme, with additional commission options coming up in next releases

Sincerely,

RoboForex team