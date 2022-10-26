Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to reverting to Standard Time

26.10.2022 / 08:56

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that on 30 October 2022, European countries will revert from Daylight Saving Time to Standard time. In the US, this will happen on 6 November 2022. Consequently, there will be some changes to the RoboForex trading schedule.

This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

  • From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading on CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM
  • Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices

  • From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading on CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
    Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
  • Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on US indices will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

Schedule for trading CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)

  • From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
    Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
  • Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading CFDs on US stocks

  • From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading CFDs on US stocks will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
    Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 09:59 PM
  • Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on US stocks will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

Schedule for trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies

  • 4 November 2022, trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies will be closed at 23:00 server time. 
  • Starting 7 November 2022, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, ETFs, and CFDs on ETFs

  • From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
    Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 9:59 PM 
  • Starting 7 November 2022, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices

  • From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
    Trading session (server time): 09:00 AM - 10:00 PM
  • Starting 7 November 2022, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

  • From 1 to 5 November 2022, trading CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
    Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM
  • Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

Schedule for trading CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil and WTI.oil)

  • From 1 to 5 November 2022, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
    Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
  • Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

Schedule for trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies

  • 4 November 2022, trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies will be closed at 23:00 server time. 
  • Starting 7 November 2022, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

  • From 1 to 5 November 2022, trading on CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time)
    Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM.
  • Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading on currency pairs

  • 5 November 2022, trading on currency pairs will be closed at 23:00 server time
  • Starting 7 November 2022, currency pairs will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications

Also, please note that from 31 October to 4 November 2022, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

