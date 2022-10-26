RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to reverting to Standard Time

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that on 30 October 2022, European countries will revert from Daylight Saving Time to Standard time. In the US, this will happen on 6 November 2022. Consequently, there will be some changes to the RoboForex trading schedule.

This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices

Schedule for trading CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)

Schedule for trading CFDs on US stocks

Schedule for trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, ETFs, and CFDs on ETFs

Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Schedule for trading CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil and WTI.oil)

Schedule for trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Schedule for trading on currency pairs

Also, please note that from 31 October to 4 November 2022, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team