RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to reverting to Standard Time

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’re informing you that on 30 October 2022, European countries will revert from Daylight Saving Time to Standard time. In the US, this will happen on 6 November 2022. Consequently, there will be some changes to the RoboForex trading schedule.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading on CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM
- Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices
- From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading on CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
- Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on US indices will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
Schedule for trading CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)
- From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading CFDs on US stocks
- From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading CFDs on US stocks will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 09:59 PM
- Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on US stocks will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
Schedule for trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies
- 4 November 2022, trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies will be closed at 23:00 server time.
- Starting 7 November 2022, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, ETFs, and CFDs on ETFs
- From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 9:59 PM
- Starting 7 November 2022, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices
- From 31 October to 4 November 2022, trading CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
Trading session (server time): 09:00 AM - 10:00 PM
- Starting 7 November 2022, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- From 1 to 5 November 2022, trading CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM
- Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
Schedule for trading CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil and WTI.oil)
- From 1 to 5 November 2022, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time)
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
- Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
Schedule for trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies
- 4 November 2022, trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies will be closed at 23:00 server time.
- Starting 7 November 2022, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- From 1 to 5 November 2022, trading on CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time)
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM.
- Starting 7 November 2022, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on currency pairs
- 5 November 2022, trading on currency pairs will be closed at 23:00 server time
- Starting 7 November 2022, currency pairs will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications
Also, please note that from 31 October to 4 November 2022, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team