Dear Clients and Partners,

We are proud to announce that RoboForex became the Official sponsor of Club Cienciano in the 2022/23 seasons. This team with over 100 years of history was founded by a group of students of the National Science School of Cusco (Peru), and has gradually become a significant part of Latin American football.

Football and trading

Trading and football are similar in many aspects – the fast rhythm, the competitiveness, and the participants’ drive and determination to break new grounds and reach new heights. Just like football fans want to root for an ambitious team with great history, so do investors who look for a reliable broker with dynamically developing products.

RoboForex and Cienciano are experienced winners with many more new achievements to strive for.