RoboForex's List of Awards Continues To Grow

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are happy to inform you that RoboForex received two new achievement rewards from the international expert community, Global Forex Awards - Retail 2022.
The "Best Partners Programme (Global)" award is given to the best broker for supporting partners and providing them with the most comfortable conditions for cooperation.
The "Most Reliable Broker (LatAm)" title is given to the company with the best reputation in Latin America. We are delighted to receive this particular award and be recognised as experts in the industry.
We are encouraged to be so highly recognized in these prestigious nominations. Thank you for your support!
Sincerely,
RoboForex team