RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Thanksgiving holiday in the US

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that changes will be made to the trading schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 24 November 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 25 November 2022 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)
- 24 November 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 25 November 2022 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 24 November 2022 – no trading.
- 25 November 2022 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- 24 November 2022 – no trading.
- 25 November 2022 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 24 November 2022 – no trading.
- 25 November 2022 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100)
- 24 November 2022 – no trading.
- 25 November 2022 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 24 November 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 25 November 2022 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time.
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)
- 24 November 2022 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- 25 November 2022 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time.
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team