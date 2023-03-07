RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to reverting to Daylight Saving Time

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that there will be some changes to the trading schedule due to reverting from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time in the USA and European countries.

This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFD on the JP225Cash index

Schedule for trading CFDs on US stocks

Schedule for trading CFDs on futures (ESM23, YMM23, NQM23)

Please note that, on 17 and 24 March 2023, trading all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 13 to 24 March 2023, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting, and the significant widening of spreads.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading US Stocks, US ETFs, CFDs on US Stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Schedule for trading all currency pairs

Schedule for trading CFDs on futures (ESM23, YMM23, NQM23)

Please note that, on 17 and 24 March 2023, trading all instruments including Cryptocurrencies on all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time.

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading all currency pairs

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Please note that, on 17 and 24 March 2023, trading on all instruments on all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 13 to 24 March 2023, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting, and the significant widening of spreads.

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team