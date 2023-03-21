RoboForex adds the Performance Fee scheme for CopyFX to the R StocksTrader app

Dear Clients and Partners,

Here we come with a long-awaited CopyFX update on R StocksTrader: RoboForex added a new possibility for the CopyFX Traders to earn commission from their subscribers - the Performance fee.

The Performance Fee

is a commission scheme in CopyFX which allows Traders to get the share of the total amount of profit made by their subscribed Investors, so the more your subscribers earn from their copied deals - the more commission you get.

This scheme mostly suits experienced and confident Traders who demonstrate a stable performance in the medium and long run.

Why do Traders choose CopyFX in R StocksTrader?

Minimal investments

Minimal deposit of 100 USD.

High order execution speed at the same price

Instant copying of transactions with the same execution price for the Trader and the Investor guaranteed.

Comfortable app

Trade in R StocksTrader any time from any place and make a profit on commissions.

1,500+ instruments for copying

Take advantage of this unique opportunity and offer Investors more than 1,500 instruments to copy.

Copy trading is proven popular among our clients and partners. We are, therefore, constantly developing our products, enhancing them, and introducing new functions to both the desktop and mobile versions of the platform. Stay tuned for the next update!

Become a CopyFX trader in R StocksTrader now

and embrace all the benefits! Learn more about copy trading

Sincerely,

RoboForex team