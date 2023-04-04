RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Easter holidays

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that due to the Easter holidays in Europe and the US, there will be some changes to the trading schedule on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the German index DE40Cash

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US Stocks, US ETFs, CFDs on US Stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, NAS100)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the EU indices (GER40, UK100, FRA40, SPA35), the Australian index AUS200, and the Japanese index J225

Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU Stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team