RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Easter holidays

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that due to the Easter holidays in Europe and the US, there will be some changes to the trading schedule on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the German index DE40Cash
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – no trading
- 11 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 7 April 2023 – trading stops at 4:00 PM server time
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- 7 April 2023 – trading stops at 4:15 PM server time
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US Stocks, US ETFs, CFDs on US Stocks and ETFs
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, NAS100)
- 7 April 2023 – trading stops at 4:00 PM server time
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the EU indices (GER40, UK100, FRA40, SPA35), the Australian index AUS200, and the Japanese index J225
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – no trading
- 11 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU Stocks
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – no trading
- 11 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – no trading
- 11 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- 7 April 2023 – trading stops at 4:15 PM server time
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- 7 April 2023 – no trading
- 10 April 2023 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team