RoboForex provides access to CFDs on Futures

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are happy to announce the latest expansion of our product line: in addition to the 12,000 instruments already available at RoboForex, you can now trade CFDs on Futures.
This is an excellent opportunity to trade this asset using higher leverage than on an exchange and benefit from the absence of swaps (rollover fees). CFDs on futures at RoboForex are available on MetaTrader 4/5 and R StocksTrader platforms.
Prime
An account type with the best trading conditions available at RoboForex, suitable for both currency and other types of markets.
ECN
This is the choice of experienced traders, combining the highest order execution speed and competitive trading conditions.
R StocksTrader
A specific account type for trading through the
R StocksTrader web platform and mobile app.
Pro
The most popular account type for beginners, providing balanced conditions for efficient trading on the currency and other types of markets.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team