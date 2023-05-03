Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex provides access to CFDs on Futures

03.05.2023 / 11:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are happy to announce the latest expansion of our product line: in addition to the 12,000 instruments already available at RoboForex, you can now trade CFDs on Futures.

This is an excellent opportunity to trade this asset using higher leverage than on an exchange and benefit from the absence of swaps (rollover fees). CFDs on futures at RoboForex are available on MetaTrader 4/5 and R StocksTrader platforms.

Trade CFDs on futures at RoboForex on the following account types:

Start trading with RoboForex, and try out this and other trading assets with competitive conditions:

  • 12,000 trading instruments within nine asset classes
  • Floating spreads from zero points, and fast order execution
  • Minimum deposit from 10 USD
  • Leverage up to 1:2000
Sincerely,
RoboForex team

