RoboForex provides access to CFDs on Futures

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are happy to announce the latest expansion of our product line: in addition to the 12,000 instruments already available at RoboForex, you can now trade CFDs on Futures.

This is an excellent opportunity to trade this asset using higher leverage than on an exchange and benefit from the absence of swaps (rollover fees). CFDs on futures at RoboForex are available on MetaTrader 4/5 and R StocksTrader platforms.

Trade CFDs on futures at RoboForex on the following account types:

Premium conditions Prime An account type with the best trading conditions available at RoboForex, suitable for both currency and other types of markets. Clients' Choice ECN This is the choice of experienced traders, combining the highest order execution speed and competitive trading conditions. For Stock Trading R StocksTrader A specific account type for trading through the

R StocksTrader web platform and mobile app. Pro The most popular account type for beginners, providing balanced conditions for efficient trading on the currency and other types of markets.

Start trading with RoboForex, and try out this and other trading assets with competitive conditions: 12,000 trading instruments within nine asset classes

Floating spreads from zero points, and fast order execution

Minimum deposit from 10 USD

Leverage up to 1:2000

Sincerely,

RoboForex team