RoboForex informs about the end of support for the cTrader platform

Dear Client,

This is to inform you that RoboForex has decided to cease servicing cTrader accounts. This decision is made following the company's strategy of developing its in-house multi-asset platform, R StocksTrader.

In this regard, we kindly ask you to transfer the funds from your cTrader accounts to the MetaTrader 4/5 or R StocksTrader platforms.

The cTrader platform will be closing down according to the following schedule:

We hope that the above schedule will enable you to prepare in advance for closing your cTrader accounts and withdrawing your funds in a timely manner.

If you have any questions, please contact the RoboForex Customer Support in any way convenient for you.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex team