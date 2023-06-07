Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

RoboForex informs about the end of support for the cTrader platform

07.06.2023 / 11:00

Dear Client,

This is to inform you that RoboForex has decided to cease servicing cTrader accounts. This decision is made following the company's strategy of developing its in-house multi-asset platform, R StocksTrader.

In this regard, we kindly ask you to transfer the funds from your cTrader accounts to the MetaTrader 4/5 or R StocksTrader platforms.

The cTrader platform will be closing down according to the following schedule:

  • 7 June 2023 - termination of registration of new cTrader accounts.
  • 21 June 2023 - switching of trading to the “Close only” mode.
  • 7 August 2023 - closing of the remaining positions, and termination of cTrader accounts deposits.
  • 8 August 2023 - automatic transfer of balances to MetaTrader 4/5 and R StocksTrader accounts.

We hope that the above schedule will enable you to prepare in advance for closing your cTrader accounts and withdrawing your funds in a timely manner.

If you have any questions, please contact the RoboForex Customer Support in any way convenient for you.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex team

RoboForex news

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano