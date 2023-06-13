The RoboForex partners promotion with cash prizes worth $1,000,000 has started!

Dear Clients and Partners,
From 1 June 2023, all RoboForex partners can take part in our grand promotion with cash prizes. For ten consecutive months, we will distribute Member Coupons to active partners who have received a commission of more than 500 USD.
10 months
from June 2023 to March 2024
60 monthly prizes
from $1,000 to $15,000
31 participation entries
per partner monthly
Attract clients to RoboForex
and receive your partner commission
Earn participation Coupons
and get the chance to win cash prizes
During each month of the promotion, you can receive up to 31 Member Coupons, each of which increases your chances of winning a prize. The number of Coupons depends on the amount of your partner commission received during the month.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team