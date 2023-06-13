The RoboForex partners promotion with cash prizes worth $1,000,000 has started!

Dear Clients and Partners,

From 1 June 2023, all RoboForex partners can take part in our grand promotion with cash prizes. For ten consecutive months, we will distribute Member Coupons to active partners who have received a commission of more than 500 USD.

600 cash prizes worth $1,000,000

10 months from June 2023 to March 2024

60 monthly prizes from $1,000 to $15,000

31 participation entries per partner monthly

How to join

Attract clients to RoboForex and receive your partner commission



Earn participation Coupons and get the chance to win cash prizes

The higher your commission, the more chances to win!

During each month of the promotion, you can receive up to 31 Member Coupons, each of which increases your chances of winning a prize. The number of Coupons depends on the amount of your partner commission received during the month.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team