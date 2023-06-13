Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

The RoboForex partners promotion with cash prizes worth $1,000,000 has started!

13.06.2023 / 12:15

Dear Clients and Partners,

From 1 June 2023, all RoboForex partners can take part in our grand promotion with cash prizes. For ten consecutive months, we will distribute Member Coupons to active partners who have received a commission of more than 500 USD.

600 cash prizes worth $1,000,000

  • 10 months

    from June 2023 to March 2024

  • 60 monthly prizes

    from $1,000 to $15,000

  • 31 participation entries

    per partner monthly

More about the promotion

How to join

  • step

    Attract clients to RoboForex

    and receive your partner commission

  • arrow
  • step

    Earn participation Coupons

    and get the chance to win cash prizes

More about the RoboForex Partners programme

The higher your commission, the more chances to win!

During each month of the promotion, you can receive up to 31 Member Coupons, each of which increases your chances of winning a prize. The number of Coupons depends on the amount of your partner commission received during the month.

Become a PartnerCheck My Commission

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

RoboForex news

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano