RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Juneteenth holiday

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you of the upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to the Juneteenth holiday in the US.

This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US Stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US Stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30, US500, NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex team