RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Juneteenth holiday

We are informing you of the upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to the Juneteenth holiday in the US.
This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 19 June 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 20 June 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- 19 June 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 20 June 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 19 June 2023 – no trading
- 20 June 2023 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US Stocks and ETFs
- 19 June 2023 – no trading
- 20 June 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US Stocks and ETFs
- 19 June 2023 – no trading
- 20 June 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30, US500, NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225
- 19 June 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 20 June 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)
- 19 June 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 20 June 2023 – trading as usual
cTrader platform
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- 19 June 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
- 20 June 2023 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.
