RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Independence Day

28.06.2023 / 10:44

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that changes will be made to the trading schedule due to Independence Day in the US.

This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be subject to further change.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD), CFDs on US Indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash), the Japanese index J225Cash, and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)

  • 3 July 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 4 July 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 5 July 2023 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and CFDs on US Futures

  • 3 July 2023 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
  • 4 July 2023 – no trading
  • 5 July 2023 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs

  • 3 July 2023 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
  • 4 July 2023 – no trading
  • 5 July 2023 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks, ETFs and US Futures

  • 3 July 2023 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
  • 4 July 2023 – no trading
  • 5 July 2023 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225

  • 3 July 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 4 July 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 5 July 2023 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 3 July 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 4 July 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 5 July 2023 – trading as usual

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)

  • 3 July 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 4 July 2023 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 5 July 2023 - trading as usual (close Only)

Please take note of the above trading schedule changes when planning your trading activity.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

