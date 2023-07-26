RoboForex adds additional MT4 trading servers for its clients

Dear Clients and Partners,
RoboForex launched three new dedicated servers (RoboForex-Pro-5, RoboForex-ECN-3, and RoboForex-ProCent-8) for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This improvement will help to enhance the stability and performance of our trading servers.
The new servers are available for clients with Pro, ECN, and Cent Affiliate account types.
The most popular account type at RoboForex with optimal trading conditions for traders with different experience levels.
Floating spread - from 1.3 pips
Leverage - up to 1:2000
Trading instruments - more than 100
No commission for the trading volume
An account type for experienced traders which combines the tightest spreads, high execution speed, and competitive trading conditions.
Tight spreads - from 0 pips
Leverage - up to 1:500
Trading instruments - more than 100
Commission for the trading volume - from 5 USD
Cent Affiliate is a special type of account which is suitable for partners who provide their clients with certain services. More information is available here.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team