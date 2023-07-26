RoboForex adds additional MT4 trading servers for its clients

Dear Clients and Partners,

RoboForex launched three new dedicated servers (RoboForex-Pro-5, RoboForex-ECN-3, and RoboForex-ProCent-8) for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This improvement will help to enhance the stability and performance of our trading servers.

The new servers are available for clients with Pro, ECN, and Cent Affiliate account types.

Pro The most popular account type at RoboForex with optimal trading conditions for traders with different experience levels. Floating spread - from 1.3 pips

Leverage - up to 1:2000

Trading instruments - more than 100

No commission for the trading volume

ECN An account type for experienced traders which combines the tightest spreads, high execution speed, and competitive trading conditions. Tight spreads - from 0 pips

Leverage - up to 1:500

Trading instruments - more than 100

Commission for the trading volume - from 5 USD

Cent Affiliate is a special type of account which is suitable for partners who provide their clients with certain services. More information is available here.

