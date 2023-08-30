RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Labor Day holiday in the US

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you of the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule due to the Labor Day holiday in the US.

This schedule is intended for informational purposes only and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team