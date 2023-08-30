RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of the Labor Day holiday in the US

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you of the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule due to the Labor Day holiday in the US.
This schedule is intended for informational purposes only and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 4 September 2023 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- 4 September 2023 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 4 September 2023 – no trading
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- 4 September 2023 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- 4 September 2023 – no trading
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 4 September 2023 – no trading
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices (US500, US30, and NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225
- 4 September 2023 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 4 September 2023 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- 4 September 2023 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
- 5 September 2023 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team