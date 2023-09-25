RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading conditions

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that, starting from 9 October 2023, revised trading conditions will be implemented for specific account types.

New trading conditions from 9 October 2023

ProCent accounts * - Larger positions opened before these changes take effect will remain open until closed by the client or Stop Out. At the same time, orders to open new positions with a volume exceeding 1,000 cent lots will be rejected.

Pro accounts

ECN accounts

Please take note of the above information as you plan your trading activity, and use it to make timely adjustments to your strategies, algorithms and expert advisors.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team