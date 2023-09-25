Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading conditions

25.09.2023 / 16:50

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that, starting from 9 October 2023, revised trading conditions will be implemented for specific account types.

New trading conditions from 9 October 2023

ProCent accounts

  • Stop Out value: set at a 30% margin level
  • Maximum order volume: 1,000 cent lots*

* - Larger positions opened before these changes take effect will remain open until closed by the client or Stop Out. At the same time, orders to open new positions with a volume exceeding 1,000 cent lots will be rejected.

Pro accounts

  • Stop Out value: set at a 40% margin level

ECN accounts

  • Stop Out value: set at a 50% margin level

Please take note of the above information as you plan your trading activity, and use it to make timely adjustments to your strategies, algorithms and expert advisors.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

