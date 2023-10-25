RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to reverting to Standard Time

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you that European countries will revert from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time on 29 October 2023. The US will make this transition on 5 November 2023. Consequently, there will be some adjustments to the trading schedule.
This schedule is intended for informational purposes only and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading on CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2022, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading on CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2022, CFDs on US indices will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2023, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading CFDs on US stocks will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 09:59 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2023, CFDs on US stocks will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading CFDs on US futures will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:00 AM - 10:59 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2023, CFDs on US futures will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on all instruments including CFDs on Cryptocurrencies
- On 3 November 2023, trading on all instruments will be closed at 11:00 PM server time.
- Starting 6 November 2023, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading US stocks and ETFs will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 9:59 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2023, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 9:59 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2023, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM
- Starting 6 November 2023, CFDs on the US indices will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading CFDs on Metals will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2023, CFDs on Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading on CFDs on oil will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2023, CFDs on oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- From 30 October to 3 November 2023, trading on CFDs on futures will be opened and closed one hour earlier than usual (server time).
Trading session (server time): 12:00 AM - 10:59 PM.
- Starting 6 November 2023, CFDs on US futures will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Schedule for trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies
- On 3 November 2023, trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies will be closed at 11:00 PM server time.
- Starting 6 November 2023, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.
Also, please note that from 30 October to 3 November 2023, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time. This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
RoboForex Team