RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule due to reverting to Standard Time

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are informing you that European countries will revert from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time on 29 October 2023. The US will make this transition on 5 November 2023. Consequently, there will be some adjustments to the trading schedule.

This schedule is intended for informational purposes only and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

Schedule for trading on all instruments including CFDs on Cryptocurrencies

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on the US indices

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

Schedule for trading on currency pairs and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies

Also, please note that from 30 October to 3 November 2023, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time. This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and a significant widening of spreads.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,

RoboForex Team