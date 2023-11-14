RoboForex investment and trading platforms win Global Brands Magazine Awards

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are delighted to announce that two of our flagship products have received prestigious accolades at the Global Brands Magazine Awards. Our CopyFX investment platform was awarded the title of "Best Copy Trading Platform", and R StocksTrader earned recognition as the "Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform".
Best Copy
Trading Platform2023Global Brands Magazine Awards
Best Multi-Asset
Trading Platform2023Global Brands Magazine Awards
Trade in R StocksTrader
the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Integrated Copy Trading for mobile app
Copy the best trading strategies as an Investor, receive commissions from subscribers for your trading experience as a Trader
- 12,000+ instruments
US Stocks, Indices, ETFs, CFDs on stocks, and other popular assets
- Cost-effective conditions
Enjoy market-based spreads from 0 pips, a commission for Stocks from 0.009 USD per share
- Useful functions
One-click trading directly from charts, a built-in strategy constructor, advanced watchlists, etc
- Corporate actions
Automated dividend payments and supported corporate actions (cash dividends, splits, mergers, and more)
Download the App
Invest without borders with
the Best Copy Trading Platform
- Versatility
Copy the best trading strategies as an Investor, receive commissions from subscribers for your trading experience as a Trader, or guide newcomers to top Traders and earn a share of their commission as a Partner
- Security
Robust handling of high-volume transactions, unmatched security protocols, and exceptional network stability
- Integration
Seamless integration with the top-tier MetaTrader 4/5, as well as via the exclusive R StocksTrader platform
- Adaptability
You can choose multiple roles or simply select one - be it a Trader, Investor, or Partner