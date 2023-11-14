RoboForex investment and trading platforms win Global Brands Magazine Awards

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are delighted to announce that two of our flagship products have received prestigious accolades at the Global Brands Magazine Awards. Our CopyFX investment platform was awarded the title of "Best Copy Trading Platform", and R StocksTrader earned recognition as the "Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform".

Trade in R StocksTrader

the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Integrated Copy Trading for mobile app

Copy the best trading strategies as an Investor, receive commissions from subscribers for your trading experience as a Trader

US Stocks, Indices, ETFs, CFDs on stocks, and other popular assets

Enjoy market-based spreads from 0 pips, a commission for Stocks from 0.009 USD per share

One-click trading directly from charts, a built-in strategy constructor, advanced watchlists, etc

Automated dividend payments and supported corporate actions (cash dividends, splits, mergers, and more)

Invest without borders with

the Best Copy Trading Platform Versatility

Copy the best trading strategies as an Investor, receive commissions from subscribers for your trading experience as a Trader, or guide newcomers to top Traders and earn a share of their commission as a Partner

Robust handling of high-volume transactions, unmatched security protocols, and exceptional network stability

Seamless integration with the top-tier MetaTrader 4/5, as well as via the exclusive R StocksTrader platform

You can choose multiple roles or simply select one - be it a Trader, Investor, or Partner

Invest with CopyFX