Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

RoboForex investment and trading platforms win Global Brands Magazine Awards

14.11.2023 / 12:33

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are delighted to announce that two of our flagship products have received prestigious accolades at the Global Brands Magazine Awards. Our CopyFX investment platform was awarded the title of "Best Copy Trading Platform", and R StocksTrader earned recognition as the "Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform".

  • Best Copy
    Trading Platform

    2023
    Global Brands Magazine Awards

  • Best Multi-Asset
    Trading Platform

    2023
    Global Brands Magazine Awards

Trade in R StocksTrader
the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform

  • Integrated Copy Trading for mobile app
    Copy the best trading strategies as an Investor, receive commissions from subscribers for your trading experience as a Trader
  • 12,000+ instruments
    US Stocks, Indices, ETFs, CFDs on stocks, and other popular assets
  • Cost-effective conditions
    Enjoy market-based spreads from 0 pips, a commission for Stocks from 0.009 USD per share
  • Useful functions
    One-click trading directly from charts, a built-in strategy constructor, advanced watchlists, etc
  • Corporate actions
    Automated dividend payments and supported corporate actions (cash dividends, splits, mergers, and more)

Learn More

Download the App

  • img
  • img

Invest without borders with
the Best Copy Trading Platform

  • Versatility
    Copy the best trading strategies as an Investor, receive commissions from subscribers for your trading experience as a Trader, or guide newcomers to top Traders and earn a share of their commission as a Partner
  • Security
    Robust handling of high-volume transactions, unmatched security protocols, and exceptional network stability
  • Integration
    Seamless integration with the top-tier MetaTrader 4/5, as well as via the exclusive R StocksTrader platform
  • Adaptability
    You can choose multiple roles or simply select one - be it a Trader, Investor, or Partner

Invest with CopyFX

Sincerely,
The RoboForex team

RoboForex news

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano