RoboForex receives "Best Trading Conditions" and "Best Partner Program" awards

28.11.2023 / 14:38

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are delighted to inform you that RoboForex has received awards in two prestigious nominations from influential media outlets. The company won the "Best Trading Conditions" title at the International Business Magazine Awards and the "Best Partner Program" accolade from the World Economic Magazine Awards.

  • Best
    Trading Conditions

    2023
    International Business Magazine Awards

  • Best
    Partner Program

    2023
    World Economic Magazine Awards

Trade with the industry leader and experience the advantages of being a RoboForex client

  • The best conditions in the industry

    Spread from 0 pips, high-speed order execution, with a minimal commission of 0.009 USD per share

  • 12,000+ financial instrumentss

    Stocks, Indices, Metals, and other popular assets are available for trading

  • Multidevice trading solutions

    Industry-leading MetaTrader 4/5 or R StocksTrader, R WebTrader, and R MobileTrader developed by RoboForex

Become a RoboForex partner
and earn up to 84% with the Partner programme’s best conditions

  • Instant partner commission
    Earn up to 70% commission under the Partner programme
  • Loyalty programme
    Receive up to 20% of the total partner commission as extra profit
  • 24/7 Support
    RoboForex Support is available 24/7 to assist you
  • No Payout Limits
    There are no restrictions on the maximum payments per month or per client
  • Convenient payouts
    The commission is automatically transferred to your account on a daily basis

Use our interactive Affiliate Calculator to estimate your potential profit.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

