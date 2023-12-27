RoboForex discontinues some of the base account currencies in March 2024

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please be advised that RoboForex has decided to discontinue some of the trading accounts' base currencies in March 2024. Starting from 27 December 2023, only accounts in USD, EUR, and GOLD will remain available for opening.

Accounts in other base currencies will be discontinued according to the following plan:

Starting from 1 February 2024:

On 1 March 2024:

If you have any questions, please contact our Customer Support through any convenient channel.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team