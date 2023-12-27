RoboForex discontinues some of the base account currencies in March 2024

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please be advised that RoboForex has decided to discontinue some of the trading accounts' base currencies in March 2024. Starting from 27 December 2023, only accounts in USD, EUR, and GOLD will remain available for opening.
Accounts in other base currencies will be discontinued according to the following plan:
Starting from 1 February 2024:
- When making internal transfers or withdrawals to external accounts, you will be able to convert funds from these accounts in USD, EUR, or GOLD at a rate 1% more favourable than the market rate applicable at the moment of transferring
- Deposits and internal transfers into these accounts will be disabled
- Trading on these accounts will be switched to "Close Only" mode
On 1 March 2024:
- All open positions on these accounts will be closed at the current prices during the trading session
- The remaining funds will be transferred to clients' accounts in USD or EUR
If you have any questions, please contact our Customer Support through any convenient channel.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team