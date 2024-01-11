RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule in view of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are informing you about the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US.
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- 15 January 2024 – no trading
- 16 January 2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)
- 15 January 2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 16 January 2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash
- 15 January 2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 16 January 2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 15 January 2024 – no trading
- 16 January 2024 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- 15 January 2024 – no trading
- 16 January 2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs
- 15 January 2024 – no trading
- 16 January 2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 15 January 2024 – no trading
- 16 January 2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100), CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 15 January 2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 16 January 2024 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team