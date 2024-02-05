Boost your earnings with Infinity program for Partners

Dear Partners,
We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Infinity Program for partners!
for every trade your clients close. Offer better spreads, and receive Infinitely better payouts!
If your clients prefer mid- or long-term strategies, keeping their positions open for some time, you still receive a 20% reward from swap daily.
up to 5.4 times
Instrument
Payout from spread, per lot
Payout from swap, per lot
increased by 43%
increased by 10%
increased by 35%
increased by 83%
increased by 445%
The percentage increase is calculated based on the previous conditions of the RoboForex Partner program
Infinity is now available to newly registered RoboForex partners as the main program. The existing partners previously enrolled in the "VIP" program will be switched to the Infinity Program automatically. To change the type of your Partner program (if it is not a "VIP" program), please contact the Partnership department.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team