RoboForex upgrades the web platform and R StocksTrader app

15.02.2024 / 12:27
RoboForex

Dear Clients and Partners,

RoboForex has rolled out a major update to R StocksTrader, an innovative web platform and mobile trading application. Here is an overview of the updates and functionalities now available.

Contents

940+ new stocks, including well-known companies across various industries

Technology and Software
  • ANSS.nq (ANSYS Inc.)
  • EPAM.ny (EPAM Systems Inc.)
  • FIS.ny (Fidelity National Information Services)
Real Estate and Infrastructure
  • AON.ny (Aon plc)
  • BXP.ny (Boston Properties Inc.)
  • CPT.ny (Camden Property Trust)
Healthcare
  • DGX.ny (Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)
  • GEHC.nq (General Electric Healthcare)
  • LH.ny (LabCorp)
Manufacturing and Industrial
  • CARR.ny (Carrier Global Corporation)
  • EMN.ny (Eastman Chemical Company)
  • GNRC.ny (Generac Holdings Inc.)
Financial Services
  • RJF.ny (Raymond James Financial Inc.)
  • WRB.ny (W. R. Berkley Corporation)
Materials and Mining
  • SSRM.nq (SSR Mining Inc.)
  • WPM.ny (Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.)

Introducing Dividends on CFDs on Indices

Dividends on CFDs on indices are now available, offering you even more opportunities for successful investing and trading.

If you hold a long position, you'll receive a dividend adjustment credited directly to your trading account. Conversely, if you hold a short position, a dividend adjustment will be deducted from your trading account. In both cases, the adjustment is calculated based on the dividend amount and the number of contracts held.

Access a detailed calendar of upcoming dividends directly in R StocksTrader.

In-depth financial news and improved analytics

Get updates on both technical and fundamental aspects of the companies you invest in:

  • Latest general news, company press releases, and global financial market coverage (sources include Reuters, Bloomberg, Forbes, Financial Times, BBC, Barchart, etc.)
  • Quarterly, annual, and other mandatory regulatory/SEC reports for publicly traded US companies

"Trade Window" update in the mobile app

Order tab:

  • Improved mini-graph with enhanced accuracy and quick filters for period selection
  • Information on trading session timings, reasons for trading unavailability, Commission, and Free Margin
  • Users can input the Order Margin amount for orders in addition to the Volume
  • Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Expiration fields for pending orders are hidden by default
  • Clarified error messages for order placement and rejection

Details tab: additional information such as a company description, contract specifications, trading conditions, and time.

News tab: news related to the trading instrument was added.

Added modal windows for:

  • "Order Confirmation" – to review and confirm final Volume, Cost, Conversion, and Order Margin.
  • "Order Status" – to receive notifications about the executor's status and details of a successful or cancelled order.

Trade on popular global platforms and invest in more than 12,000 instruments from a single account in R StocksTrader!

  • iOS
  • Android
Learn more about R StocksTrader

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

RoboForex news
