RoboForex upgrades the web platform and R StocksTrader app

Dividends on CFDs on indices are now available, offering you even more opportunities for successful investing and trading.

If you hold a long position, you'll receive a dividend adjustment credited directly to your trading account. Conversely, if you hold a short position, a dividend adjustment will be deducted from your trading account. In both cases, the adjustment is calculated based on the dividend amount and the number of contracts held.

Access a detailed calendar of upcoming dividends directly in R StocksTrader.