RoboForex upgrades the web platform and R StocksTrader app

RoboForex has rolled out a major update to R StocksTrader, an innovative web platform and mobile trading application. Here is an overview of the updates and functionalities now available.
Dividends on CFDs on indices are now available, offering you even more opportunities for successful investing and trading.
If you hold a long position, you'll receive a dividend adjustment credited directly to your trading account. Conversely, if you hold a short position, a dividend adjustment will be deducted from your trading account. In both cases, the adjustment is calculated based on the dividend amount and the number of contracts held.
Access a detailed calendar of upcoming dividends directly in R StocksTrader.
Get updates on both technical and fundamental aspects of the companies you invest in:
Order tab:
Details tab: additional information such as a company description, contract specifications, trading conditions, and time.
News tab: news related to the trading instrument was added.
Added modal windows for:
