RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (reverting to Daylight Saving Time)

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Event: Reverting to Daylight Saving Time

Dates: 11/03/2024 - 29/03/2024

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices

Schedule for trading on CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures (ESM23, YMM23, NQM23)

Important notice: On 15, 22, and 29 March 2024, trading all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 11 to 29 March 2024, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and the significant widening of spreads.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR)

Schedule for trading all currency pairs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures (ESM23, YMM23, NQM23)

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

