RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (reverting to Daylight Saving Time)

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Event: Reverting to Daylight Saving TimeDates: 11/03/2024 - 29/03/2024
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
Important notice: On 15, 22, and 29 March 2024, trading all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time. In addition, from 11 to 29 March 2024, the bank rollover time will be from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM server time. Consequently, this might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and the significant widening of spreads.
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
