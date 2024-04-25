Sign InOpen an account

RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (May holidays)

25.04.2024 / 14:41

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: May holidays
Dates: 01/05/2024 - 07/05/2024

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFD on German Index (DE40Cash)

  • 01/05/2024 – no trading
  • 02/05/2024 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on CFD on German Index (GER40)

  • 01/05/2024 – no trading
  • 02/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on German Stocks

  • 01/05/2024 – no trading
  • 02/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFD on Index FTSE100 (UK100)

  • 06/05/2024 – no trading
  • 07/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks

  • 06/05/2024 – no trading
  • 07/05/2024 – trading as usual

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

RoboForex news
