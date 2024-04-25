RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (May holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Holiday: May holidays
Dates: 01/05/2024 - 07/05/2024
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFD on German Index (DE40Cash)
- 01/05/2024 – no trading
- 02/05/2024 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on CFD on German Index (GER40)
- 01/05/2024 – no trading
- 02/05/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on German Stocks
- 01/05/2024 – no trading
- 02/05/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFD on Index FTSE100 (UK100)
- 06/05/2024 – no trading
- 07/05/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks
- 06/05/2024 – no trading
- 07/05/2024 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team