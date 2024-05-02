The RoboForex partners promotion with cash prizes worth $1,300,000 has started!

Dear Clients and Partners,
The RoboForex Partners promotion offers an exciting opportunity for all our partners to attempt to win a share of $1,300,000 in cash prizes. This promotion starts on 1 May 2024 and will run for 13 consecutive months, giving partners ample chances to participate and win big.
13 months
from May 2024 to May 2025
60 monthly prizes
from $1,000 to $15,000
up to 31 Coupons
for participations per partner monthly
Attract clients to RoboForex
and earn commissions from both spreads and swaps
Earn participation Coupons
for a chance to win cash prizes
Partners can earn up to 31 Member Coupons each month, with the number of Coupons earned depending on the amount of partner commission received during the month. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exciting promotion and be in the running to win big!
Sincerely,
RoboForex team