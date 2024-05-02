Sign InOpen an account

The RoboForex partners promotion with cash prizes worth $1,300,000 has started!

02.05.2024 / 15:12

Dear Clients and Partners,

The RoboForex Partners promotion offers an exciting opportunity for all our partners to attempt to win a share of $1,300,000 in cash prizes. This promotion starts on 1 May 2024 and will run for 13 consecutive months, giving partners ample chances to participate and win big.

780 cash prizes worth $1,300,000

  • 13 months

    from May 2024 to May 2025

  • 60 monthly prizes

    from $1,000 to $15,000

  • up to 31 Coupons

    for participations per partner monthly

Promotion Details

How to participate

  • step

    Attract clients to RoboForex

    and earn commissions from both spreads and swaps

  • arrow
  • step

    Earn participation Coupons

    for a chance to win cash prizes

More about the RoboForex Partners program

The higher your commission, the more chances to win!

Partners can earn up to 31 Member Coupons each month, with the number of Coupons earned depending on the amount of partner commission received during the month. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exciting promotion and be in the running to win big!

Become a PartnerCheck My Commission

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

