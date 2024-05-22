Sign InOpen an account

RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Memorial Day in the US and the Late May Spring Bank Holiday in the UK)

22.05.2024 / 08:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the Memorial Day in the US and the Late May Spring Bank Holiday in the UK
Dates: 27/05/2024 - 28/05/2024

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index J225Cash

  • 27/05/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 28/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)

  • 27/05/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 28/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

  • 27/05/2024 – no trading
  • 28/05/2024 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

  • 27/05/2024 – no trading
  • 28/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225

  • 27/05/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 28/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK100 index

  • 27/05/2024 – no trading
  • 28/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks

  • 27/05/2024 – no trading
  • 28/05/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 27/05/2024 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 28/05/2024 – trading as usual

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

