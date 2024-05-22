RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Memorial Day in the US and the Late May Spring Bank Holiday in the UK)

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the Memorial Day in the US and the Late May Spring Bank Holiday in the UK

Dates: 27/05/2024 - 28/05/2024

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index J225Cash

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225

Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK100 index

Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team