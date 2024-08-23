RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Summer Bank Holiday in the UK and the Labor Day in the US)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Holiday: the Summer Bank Holiday in the UK and the Labor Day in the US
Dates: 26/08/2024 - 03/09/2024
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index J225Cash
- 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 03/09/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)
- 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 03/09/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks
- 02/09/2024 – no trading
- 03/09/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
- 03/09/2024 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks
- 26/08/2024 – no trading
- 27/08/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK100 index
- 26/08/2024 – no trading
- 27/08/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- 02/09/2024 – no trading
- 03/09/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225
- 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 03/09/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures
- 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
- 03/09/2024 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)
- 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
- 03/09/2024 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team