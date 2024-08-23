RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Summer Bank Holiday in the UK and the Labor Day in the US)

Sign InOpen an account
23.08.2024 / 07:05

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the Summer Bank Holiday in the UK and the Labor Day in the US
Dates: 26/08/2024 - 03/09/2024

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index J225Cash

  • 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
  • 03/09/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

  • 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
  • 03/09/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks

  • 02/09/2024 – no trading
  • 03/09/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

  • 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
  • 03/09/2024 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on CFDs on UK Stocks

  • 26/08/2024 – no trading
  • 27/08/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK100 index

  • 26/08/2024 – no trading
  • 27/08/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

  • 02/09/2024 – no trading
  • 03/09/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100) and the Japanese index JPY225

  • 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
  • 03/09/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

  • 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 8:00 PM server time
  • 03/09/2024 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 02/09/2024 – trading stops at 7:45 PM server time
  • 03/09/2024 – trading as usual

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

