RoboForex simplifies trading conditions on R StocksTrader: trading condition changes, expanded stock list, and modern trading API

Dear clients,

RoboForex is introducing updates to the R StocksTrader platform to enhance your investment experience. We are committed to providing the best trading conditions and are pleased to offer the following innovations:

1. Commission removal and updated approach to spreads

We aim to make investing as accessible as possible for all our clients, so we are simplifying trading conditions on the R StocksTrader platform. All order placement fees have been completely removed.

What this means:

Minimal costs: start investing with a small amount without overpaying for each trade.

Transparent and clear terms: our fees for order execution will now be included in the spread*. The markup on the market spread will not exceed 0.3% of the stock or CFD value.

* spread: the difference between the buying and selling price

The new trading conditions will come into effect on 2 September 2024.

Important information for open trades

All orders executed after 2 September will be processed under the new conditions. To close a position under the current terms, we recommend submitting the corresponding close order before 2 September 2024.

2. New investment opportunities: over 150 new stocks

We have significantly expanded the list of available trading instruments by adding over 150 real stocks. Among them are well-known companies such as:

RDDT.ny (Reddit Inc.): Reddit, Inc. operates an entertainment, social networking, and news website where registered community members can submit content. It provides online news services where users can select and rank web content. The firm also offers a personalised filter on the day’s stories, using previous votes to determine what new content the user might like to read.

ARTV.nq (Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc.): Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that treats haematologic cancers. It offers NK cell therapies for cancer. The company was founded by Thomas J. Farrell in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

ASAN.ny (Asana, Inc.): Asana, Inc. develops a work management platform that helps organisations orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

YMAB.nq (Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.): Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercialising antibody-based therapeutic products for cancer treatment. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, and clinical and regulatory support. You can now diversify your investment portfolios by adding stocks of the world’s largest companies.

3. Launch of trading API

A trading API is now available on the R StocksTrader platform.

Whether you are an experienced trader developing your own algorithms or a novice investor, you can now:

develop custom trading strategies

test them on demo accounts before launching them in real trading

integrate the API with any systems and platforms

trade stocks and other instruments through a single interface

Access the full API documentation and frequently asked questions via this link.

We are confident that these changes will help you reach new heights in your investments and trading. Thank you for choosing RoboForex!

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team