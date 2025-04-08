Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Easter holidays)

08.04.2025 / 10:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the Easter holidays
Dates: 18/04/2025 – 22/04/2025

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on German index (DE40Cash)

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – no trading
  • 22/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, NAS100) and the Japanese index J225

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFD on EU Indices (GER40, UK100, FRA40, SPA35) and the Australian index AUS200

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – no trading
  • 22/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU Stocks

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – no trading
  • 22/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 18/04/2025 – no trading
  • 21/04/2025 – trading as usual

* – available on MT5 only.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

