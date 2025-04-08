RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the Easter holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the Easter holidays

Dates: 18/04/2025 – 22/04/2025

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on German index (DE40Cash)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index JP225Cash

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, NAS100) and the Japanese index J225

Schedule for trading on CFD on EU Indices (GER40, UK100, FRA40, SPA35) and the Australian index AUS200

Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU Stocks

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US futures

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

* – available on MT5 only.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team