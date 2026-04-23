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RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the May holidays)

23.04.2026 / 11:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the May holidays
Dates: 01/05/2026 – 05/05/2026

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on the German index (DE40Cash)

  • 01/05/2026 – no trading
  • 04/05/2026 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU indices (GER40, FRA40, SPA35)

  • 01/05/2026 – no trading
  • 04/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on EU stocks, ETFs, CFDs on EU stocks and ETFs

  • 01/05/2026 – no trading
  • 04/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK index (UK100)

  • 04/05/2026 – no trading
  • 05/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on UK stocks, ETFs, CFDs on UK stocks and ETFs

  • 04/05/2026 – no trading
  • 05/05/2026 – trading as usual

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

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