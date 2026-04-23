RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the May holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: the May holidays

Dates: 01/05/2026 – 05/05/2026

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on the German index (DE40Cash)

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU indices (GER40, FRA40, SPA35)

Schedule for trading on EU stocks, ETFs, CFDs on EU stocks and ETFs

Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK index (UK100)

Schedule for trading on UK stocks, ETFs, CFDs on UK stocks and ETFs

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team