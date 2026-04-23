RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (the May holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,
Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.
Holiday: the May holidays
Dates: 01/05/2026 – 05/05/2026
This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Schedule for trading on the German index (DE40Cash)
- 01/05/2026 – no trading
- 04/05/2026 – trading as usual
R StocksTrader platform
Schedule for trading on CFDs on EU indices (GER40, FRA40, SPA35)
- 01/05/2026 – no trading
- 04/05/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on EU stocks, ETFs, CFDs on EU stocks and ETFs
- 01/05/2026 – no trading
- 04/05/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK index (UK100)
- 04/05/2026 – no trading
- 05/05/2026 – trading as usual
Schedule for trading on UK stocks, ETFs, CFDs on UK stocks and ETFs
- 04/05/2026 – no trading
- 05/05/2026 – trading as usual
Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team