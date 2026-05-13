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RoboForex: upcoming changes to the trading schedule (Memorial Day in the US and the Spring Bank Holiday in the UK)

13.05.2026 / 09:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

Please note the upcoming adjustments to the trading schedule.

Holiday: Memorial Day in the US and the Spring Bank Holiday in the UK
Dates: 25/05/2026 – 26/05/2026

This schedule is for informational purposes and may be subject to further amendments.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, USTECHCash) and CFD on the Japanese index (JP225Cash)

  • 25/05/2026 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 26/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (Brent, WTI)

  • 25/05/2026 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 26/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US stocks*

  • 25/05/2026 – no trading
  • 26/05/2026 – trading as usual

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, ETFs, CFDs on US stocks and ETFs

  • 25/05/2026 – no trading
  • 26/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100)

  • 25/05/2026 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 26/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFD on the UK index (UK100)

  • 25/05/2026 – no trading
  • 26/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on UK stocks, ETFs, CFDs on UK stocks and ETFs

  • 25/05/2026 – no trading
  • 26/05/2026 – trading as usual

Schedule for trading on CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XAUEUR) and CFDs on Oil (WTI.oil, BRENT.oil)

  • 25/05/2026 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time
  • 26/05/2026 – trading as usual

* – available on MT5 only.

Please take note of the above amendments to the trading schedule as you plan your trading activity.

Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team

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