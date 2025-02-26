Withdraw your funds for free three times a month

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are pleased to inform you that starting in March, you can withdraw funds from your trading accounts three times a month without any commissions!
Now available on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Tuesdays of each month – withdraw funds with no commission on these days. A wide range of withdrawal methods – select the one that suits you best.
View the program rules and the calendar with the upcoming free withdrawal dates on our website's "Free funds withdrawal" page.
Important:
The next free withdrawal day is on March 11 2025.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team