RoboForex introduces the Infinity partner program payouts increase

The Infinity program unlocks new opportunities for building a stable and long-term earnings stream, with payouts raised by up to 14%.

Increased partner payouts

The Infinity partner program's core is a dual-level commission system, making it one of the most competitive programs in the industry. Partners earn both from spreads on closed positions of referred clients and swaps on open positions, ensuring consistent and transparent daily earnings.

RoboForex is raising partner commissions from spreads by up to 14% across a range of popular instruments, offering even greater earning potential for partners.

Most popular instruments Instrument Payout from spread, per lot Payout from swap, per lot average spread 18.0 Pips XAUUSD $8.8 $10 up to $5.80 average spread 1.3 Pips EURUSD $8.8 $10 up to $1.86 average spread 1.5 Pips GBPUSD $9.3 $10.3 up to $1.12 average spread 1.9 Pips USDJPY $8.3 $9.2 up to $4.00 average spread 1.4 Pips USTechCash $1.19 $1.2 up to $1.00 average spread 0.90 Pips DE40Cash $0.6 $0.65 up to $0.80

Benefits of Infinity

Extra payouts through swaps In addition to your commission from spreads, earn an extra 20% from clients’ swaps.

Diverse investment options for your clients Offer your clients the opportunity to trade top-performing assets such as Gold, EURUSD, DE40, USTech, and more.

Transparent calculation system RoboForex has transitioned from the traditional percentage-based approach for spread calculation to a fixed payment model to ensure transparency.

Earn more with the higher payouts in the Infinity program!

