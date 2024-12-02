RoboForex introduces the Infinity partner program payouts increase

Dear Partners,
The Infinity program unlocks new opportunities for building a stable and long-term earnings stream, with payouts raised by up to 14%.
The Infinity partner program's core is a dual-level commission system, making it one of the most competitive programs in the industry. Partners earn both from spreads on closed positions of referred clients and swaps on open positions, ensuring consistent and transparent daily earnings.
RoboForex is raising partner commissions from spreads by up to 14% across a range of popular instruments, offering even greater earning potential for partners.
Most popular instruments
Instrument
Payout from spread, per lot
Payout from swap, per lot
$8.8
$10
$5.80
$8.8
$10
$1.86
$9.3
$10.3
$1.12
$8.3
$9.2
$4.00
$1.19
$1.2
$1.00
$0.6
$0.65
$0.80
Earn more with the higher payouts in the Infinity program!
Sincerely,
RoboForex team