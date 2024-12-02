Sign InOpen an account
  RoboForex introduces the Infinity partner program payouts increase

02.12.2024 / 13:55

Dear Partners,

The Infinity program unlocks new opportunities for building a stable and long-term earnings stream, with payouts raised by up to 14%.

Increased partner payouts

The Infinity partner program's core is a dual-level commission system, making it one of the most competitive programs in the industry. Partners earn both from spreads on closed positions of referred clients and swaps on open positions, ensuring consistent and transparent daily earnings.

RoboForex is raising partner commissions from spreads by up to 14% across a range of popular instruments, offering even greater earning potential for partners.

Most popular instruments

Instrument

Payout from spread, per lot

Payout from swap, per lot

XAUUSD
average spread 18.0 Pips

$8.8

$10

up to

$5.80

EURUSD
average spread 1.3 Pips

$8.8

$10

up to

$1.86

GBPUSD
average spread 1.5 Pips

$9.3

$10.3

up to

$1.12

USDJPY
average spread 1.9 Pips

$8.3

$9.2

up to

$4.00

USTechCash
average spread 1.4 Pips

$1.19

$1.2

up to

$1.00

DE40Cash
average spread 0.90 Pips

$0.6

$0.65

up to

$0.80

Benefits of Infinity

  • Extra payouts through swaps

    In addition to your commission from spreads, earn an extra 20% from clients’ swaps.

  • Diverse investment options for your clients

    Offer your clients the opportunity to trade top-performing assets such as Gold, EURUSD, DE40, USTech, and more.

  • Transparent calculation system

    RoboForex has transitioned from the traditional percentage-based approach for spread calculation to a fixed payment model to ensure transparency.

Earn more with the higher payouts in the Infinity program!

Learn More About Infinity

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

