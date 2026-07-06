Full-Scale Trading in Telegram with the MobileTrader Mini App

Dear Clients,
We are bringing MobileTrader to Telegram to deliver a full-scale trading experience directly within the messenger. You can now manage accounts, execute trades, and access essential trading tools in a single app.
As Telegram has become a central hub for market insights, signals, and trading communities, we have developed this integration to make trading faster and more intuitive.
MobileTrader in Telegram combines the convenience of a Mini App with the capabilities of a fully-featured trading platform.
Together, these features create a connected and secure trading environment, removing the need to switch between multiple apps and helping traders to move from insight to execution more quickly.
Launch MobileTrader in Telegram via the official bot: @RoboForexMobileTraderBot
Or get the Mobile Web App
Access our proprietary trading platform instantly from any mobile device, with no download required: MobileTrader Web App
Or learn more about: MobileTrader for smartphones and WebTrader for desktop.
Sincerely,
The RoboForex Team