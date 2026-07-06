Full-Scale Trading in Telegram with the MobileTrader Mini App

Dear Clients,

We are bringing MobileTrader to Telegram to deliver a full-scale trading experience directly within the messenger. You can now manage accounts, execute trades, and access essential trading tools in a single app.

As Telegram has become a central hub for market insights, signals, and trading communities, we have developed this integration to make trading faster and more intuitive.

MobileTrader for Telegram allows you to: Act instantly on signals and market updates received via Telegram channels

Stay connected to trading communities while accessing live charts and trading tools in the Mini App

Manage accounts and positions seamlessly across mobile and desktop

Mini App, Full-Scale Functionality

MobileTrader in Telegram combines the convenience of a Mini App with the capabilities of a fully-featured trading platform.

Essential trading tools: customisable charts, leading indicators, and drawing tools

customisable charts, leading indicators, and drawing tools Built-in analytics: news, market analysis, trading signals, and an economic calendar

news, market analysis, trading signals, and an economic calendar Instant deposits and 0% commission withdrawals, including commission-free withdrawals on three Tuesdays each month

including commission-free withdrawals on three Tuesdays each month Copy Trading: automatically replicate the strategies of top traders in the app

Together, these features create a connected and secure trading environment, removing the need to switch between multiple apps and helping traders to move from insight to execution more quickly.

How to Get MobileTrader for Telegram

Launch MobileTrader in Telegram via the official bot: @RoboForexMobileTraderBot

Or get the Mobile Web App

Access our proprietary trading platform instantly from any mobile device, with no download required: MobileTrader Web App

Or learn more about: MobileTrader for smartphones and WebTrader for desktop.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team