Trade top crypto assets with RoboForex Crypto CFDs

Dear Clients and Partners,

We have expanded our trading offering with Crypto CFDs, giving you convenient access to some of the most popular digital assets through a trusted trading environment.

You can now trade Crypto CFDs on Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano. Trading is available 24/7, allowing you to respond to market movements at any time. For added flexibility, leverage of up to 1:500 is available on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

With RoboForex, you can access the crypto market securely and conveniently without changing your existing trading setup. You can trade Crypto CFDs from the same environment you already use for other instruments, with account management and trading tools all in one place.

View full contract details in the Contract Specifications section.

Please note that all 6 cryptocurrency pairs are available for Pro and ProCent accounts, while only Bitcoin and Ethereum are available for ECN accounts. These instruments are not available for Prime accounts. Swap-free trading is not available for Crypto CFDs.

Sincerely,

The RoboForex Team